Trump Warned Xi Against Military Support for Iran, U.S. Envoy Says

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against providing any military or intelligence support to Iran during their recent talks, according to U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, as Washington increases pressure on Beijing over its ties with Tehran.

Speaking to CNBC, Perdue said Trump told Xi that any direct or indirect Chinese assistance to Iran, including intelligence sharing, military equipment or weapons components was “totally unacceptable.” He said the warning had been delivered repeatedly to Chinese officials in recent weeks and was reiterated during the leaders’ meeting. Reuters also reported Perdue’s remarks following the interview.

Perdue said Washington remains concerned that Chinese entities could be helping Iran sustain its military capabilities during the ongoing conflict with the United States. However, he added that U.S. officials have no direct evidence that China played a role in keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed or in disrupting commercial shipping through the strategic waterway.

The U.S. ambassador said Trump and Xi also discussed preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Perdue described the conversation as “candid and open” and said both leaders treated Iran as a separate issue from broader U.S.-China disputes, including Taiwan.

Perdue further claimed that Washington has seen signs China responded to U.S. warnings, saying Beijing had “pulled some things down.” He did not identify what actions China had allegedly halted or provide evidence supporting the claim.

U.S. concerns about China’s relationship with Iran have grown amid reports that Chinese companies exported dual-use technology and components that could support Iran’s drone, missile and surveillance programs. U.S. officials have also expressed concern over Iranian use of commercially available Chinese satellite imagery during the conflict, although Beijing has denied providing military assistance to Tehran.

China has consistently denied accusations that it is supplying military support to Iran. Chinese officials say Beijing supports de-escalation through dialogue and maintains that its trade and diplomatic relations with Iran comply with international law.

The latest warning comes as fighting between the United States and Iran has intensified again after a brief lull, raising concerns over regional security, global energy markets and the safety of commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.