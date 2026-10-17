Trump Waives Russia-Related Sanctions and Tariffs Before They Take Effect

U.S. President Donald Trump has waived several sanctions, restrictions and tariffs targeting Russia and countries that purchase Russian oil and gas, days before the measures were due to take effect under a law he signed last month.

In an executive order released by the White House on Friday, Trump said the decision was in the national interest of the United States. The move suspends key provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which was designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war against Ukraine.

The law authorized tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods imported from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or gas, as well as penalties for countries that continued knowingly purchasing Russian energy after the specified deadline or helped Moscow evade existing sanctions. India, one of the largest buyers of Russian oil, had raised concerns about the potential impact of the legislation.

Trump’s decision comes as his administration pursues a more conciliatory approach toward Moscow while publicly criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It also follows a recent agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin involving the supply of diesel to global markets and the temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian fuel exports.

The diesel agreement has drawn criticism from U.S. lawmakers from both parties, who argue that easing restrictions could provide additional revenue to Russia while its war against Ukraine continues. Trump has defended the move as an effort to bring down fuel prices for American consumers, farmers and truck drivers.

The waiver does not permanently eliminate the sanctions framework. The administration retains the ability to reinstate measures, while U.S. officials are expected to continue monitoring Russian energy purchases and efforts to circumvent sanctions.

The decision marks a shift in the implementation of the new law and could affect U.S. relations with Russia, Ukraine and major importers of Russian energy, including India. It also highlights the tension between Washington’s efforts to pressure Moscow over the war and its stated goal of easing domestic fuel costs.