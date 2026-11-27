US President Donald Trump has renewed his warning that Washington could strike Iran’s underground nuclear-linked facility at Pickaxe Mountain, while saying his administration is still giving Tehran an opportunity to reach an agreement.

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday, November 26, Trump said the United States would target the site if it launched further military action against Iran. However, he added that Washington had not observed significant activity there.

“We would absolutely hit Pickaxe Mountain, but we haven’t seen any real activity there,” Trump said, according to reporting by The Jerusalem Post on November 27. He also said the United States was giving Iran “every chance” to reach a deal and avoid further bloodshed.

Pickaxe Mountain, also known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La or Mount Kolang, is a deeply buried facility near Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex in Isfahan province. The site has attracted growing attention from US and Israeli officials because of its underground tunnel network and its potential connection to Iran’s nuclear programme.

An Associated Press report describes the facility as being under construction and potentially capable of accommodating uranium-enrichment activities or centrifuge manufacturing. However, its precise contents remain unknown because the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not inspected the site.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to target the facility in recent months. In September, he said Washington had detected activity at Pickaxe Mountain and warned Tehran against taking steps that could prompt another US strike. Reuters reported at the time that the site had not been hit during previous US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The latest remarks come amid continuing uncertainty over efforts to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran. Trump has maintained that a diplomatic agreement remains possible, although he has also kept the option of renewed military action open.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month that Trump preferred a diplomatic solution but that negotiations had made little progress. Rubio told reporters that the two sides were not close to a breakthrough, citing what Washington considers unacceptable Iranian demands.

The nuclear dispute remains at the centre of tensions between the two countries. Washington has repeatedly said Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, while Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Although Trump’s latest comments identify Pickaxe Mountain as a potential target in any future US military action, he did not announce a decision to launch another attack. The extent of activity at the site and the nature of any nuclear-related operations there also remain unconfirmed.