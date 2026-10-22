US President Donald Trump says Washington is not currently negotiating with Tehran as reports point to preparations for possible renewed strikes.

US President Donald Trump said Washington is not currently negotiating with Tehran and suggested that developments in the conflict with Iran could emerge soon, as reports indicate that US and Israeli officials are preparing options for possible renewed military strikes.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, October 22, Trump said the United States was not negotiating with Iran and that “something one way or another will happen, fairly soon.” He added that many people expected developments after the US midterm elections on November 3, without specifying what action might follow.

Trump’s remarks came after The New York Times reported that US and Israeli officials had drawn up plans for possible renewed strikes on Iran following the elections. The report cited officials and people familiar with the discussions.

It remains unclear whether Trump will approve any new military operation. According to the report, he has previously rejected proposals to resume large-scale military action against Iran. A White House official declined to comment on potential military plans.

Trump has also said that ending the war remains possible, but argued that any agreement must provide a lasting outcome. He has repeatedly opposed Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon and claimed that the United States has gained the upper hand militarily and economically. These assessments reflect Trump’s statements and have not been independently established in this report.

His latest comments contrast with his October 8 statement that Washington and Tehran were having “productive” discussions and that the United States would not resume attacks before the November 3 midterm elections. At that time, Trump publicly ruled out strikes before the vote while leaving open the possibility of later action.

The conflicting signals have added uncertainty to the prospects for diplomacy and the future course of the conflict. Neither the White House nor the Israeli government has publicly confirmed a decision to launch new attacks after the elections.

For now, the reported military preparations do not establish that renewed strikes will take place, while Trump’s latest remarks provide no clear indication of the timing or nature of any possible next step.