U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Kansas on October 19, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could leave its war with Iran immediately, while claiming that the country’s top leadership had been largely eliminated and alleging that Iranian authorities killed at least 75,000 protesters.

Trump made the remarks on Monday, October 19, during a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, where he defended the military campaign against Iran and discussed the country’s crackdown on anti-government protesters. A transcript of the speech records him saying that Iran’s first- and second-tier leaders had been killed and that half of its third-tier leadership was gone.

Trump said the United States could leave the conflict “right now” but did not announce a timetable or a plan for ending military operations. He also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Defending his decision to target Iranian officials, Trump referred to Americans killed by roadside bombs and cited the 2020 U.S. operation that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during his first term in office.

Trump also described Iran’s use of public executions as evidence of the government’s brutality. He said authorities hanged people using cranes in public places, adding that the United States was inflicting serious damage on the Iranian leadership.

Human rights groups have raised concerns over Iran’s expanding use of capital punishment. Amnesty International recorded at least 2,159 executions in Iran in 2025, the highest annual total the organization has documented in the country since 1981.

During the rally, Trump also claimed that Iranian authorities had killed at least 75,000 protesters over the preceding eight months. He provided no supporting evidence for that figure during the speech.

He referred to the reported execution of a young wrestler, whom he described as a 21-year-old world champion, and argued that the threat of armed force made it difficult for people to continue protesting.