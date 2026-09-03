Trump to Campaign in 35 Battleground Districts in Final Push Before US Midterm Elections

US President Donald Trump said he will personally campaign in 35 competitive congressional districts during the final weeks of the midterm elections, launching an aggressive nationwide push to help Republican candidates secure control of Congress.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he plans to visit each of the 35 districts and campaign alongside Republican candidates in what he described as the most critical phase of the election season. He said he intends to be directly involved in races across the country as Republicans seek to strengthen their majority in the House of Representatives and improve their position in the Senate.

Trump also said the Republican Party is expanding its campaign operations in the closing weeks of the race, including a sharp increase in telephone town halls and virtual campaign events. He said Republicans could hold as many as 10 telephone campaign events in a single evening to mobilize supporters in key battleground districts.

The president’s campaign schedule comes as both major parties intensify efforts to win highly competitive districts that are expected to determine control of Congress. Midterm elections in the United States decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a portion of the Senate, making them one of the country’s most consequential national elections outside a presidential race.

Republican strategists view Trump as the party’s most influential campaign figure, particularly in closely contested districts where voter turnout is expected to be decisive. His planned appearances are intended to energize Republican voters and boost support for candidates in districts considered pivotal to the party’s electoral prospects.

Democrats, meanwhile, have also increased campaign spending and appearances by senior party leaders in battleground states, setting up an intense final stretch of campaigning ahead of Election Day. The outcome of the midterms is expected to shape the balance of power in Washington and determine how easily Trump can advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.