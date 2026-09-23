Trump Threatens to “Destroy” Iran if No Deal Is Reached, Warns US Ready for More Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the United States could “destroy” Iran if diplomatic efforts to end the nearly seven-month conflict fail, signaling Washington’s readiness to launch additional military strikes while saying a renewed campaign against Tehran would not last long.

Speaking during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Trump said he faces “a very big decision” on Iran’s future. He questioned whether Tehran would agree to a deal that allows the country to rebuild or whether the United States would move to “destroy the Islamic Republic very quickly” if negotiations collapse.

Trump also defended recent U.S. military strikes carried out on Tuesday, saying Iran had been attempting to rebuild its radar and missile infrastructure. He claimed Iranian forces were developing a missile capable of deploying naval mines and said U.S. forces had destroyed the weapon before it became operational.

The U.S. president repeated his assertion that Washington has “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. He said U.S. forces are ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil through the strategic waterway despite the escalating confrontation.

His remarks came as fighting between the United States and Iran intensified after weeks of relative calm. U.S. forces have targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including radar systems, missile launchers and other strategic assets, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S. military positions and regional allies, according to Iranian officials and international media reports.

Tehran Rejects Trump’s Threats

Iran’s Armed Forces dismissed Trump’s comments as “propaganda” and vowed to continue responding to U.S. military operations. Iranian military officials said they are prepared to deliver “stronger, more crushing and less predictable” attacks against what they described as aggressors if the conflict escalates further.

Tehran has consistently condemned recent U.S. strikes as violations of its sovereignty and accused Washington of expanding the conflict rather than seeking a diplomatic solution. Iranian authorities have also reported civilian casualties from recent U.S. operations, while Washington maintains that its strikes targeted military infrastructure.

Despite the exchange of threats, diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader regional war remain underway. International mediators, including Gulf states and European governments, have continued contacts with both Washington and Tehran in an attempt to revive negotiations and reduce military tensions.

The conflict has disrupted shipping across the Gulf and renewed concerns over global energy supplies, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining at the center of the confrontation. Security measures around commercial shipping have increased as governments seek to prevent further attacks on vessels transiting the waterway.