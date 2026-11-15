The Trump administration has asked the US Supreme Court to further restrict federal judges’ authority to block government policies nationwide, escalating a legal battle over presidential power and judicial oversight.

Reuters reported on November 14, 2026, that the Justice Department had appealed to the Supreme Court to limit judges’ longstanding power to invalidate federal agency regulations across the country. The move could give President Donald Trump greater freedom to implement his policy agenda by making it harder for courts to suspend government rules beyond the individuals or organisations that challenge them.

The appeal targets a legal mechanism under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a 1946 law governing federal agencies and their regulations. Courts have traditionally interpreted the legislation as allowing judges to strike down agency rules they find unlawful, with decisions sometimes applying nationwide rather than being limited to the parties involved in a lawsuit.

The administration argues that judges should not have the authority to invalidate federal regulations universally and that any relief should generally be restricted to the specific plaintiffs who bring legal challenges.

The latest effort follows a significant Supreme Court ruling in June 2025 that curtailed the use of nationwide injunctions. Those orders had allowed federal judges to prevent the government from enforcing policies against people beyond those directly involved in lawsuits.

The ruling was a major victory for Trump, whose administration has faced hundreds of legal challenges over immigration restrictions, mass deportations, diversity programmes and policies affecting transgender rights since returning to office in January 2025.

However, the 2025 decision did not resolve the separate question of whether courts could invalidate federal agency regulations nationwide under the APA. The administration is now seeking to extend those restrictions to this additional judicial power.

The distinction is important because the Supreme Court’s June 2025 decision in Trump v. CASA restricted nationwide injunctions but explicitly left open the question of nationwide invalidation of federal agency rules under the APA. A Congressional Research Service analysis published in July 2026 also highlighted that the ruling had left this separate form of judicial relief unresolved.

Legal analysts say the administration’s latest appeal could have consequences far beyond the dispute over medical billing. Bloomberg Law reported in October that a decision favouring the government could affect a broad range of regulatory challenges, including cases involving the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid.

A ruling in Trump’s favour could allow federal agencies to continue enforcing regulations against the wider public even after courts have found them unlawful, while legal challenges proceed. Critics argue that restricting nationwide remedies could weaken an important judicial safeguard against executive overreach and make it harder to ensure federal rules are applied consistently across the country.