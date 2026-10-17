Trump Sets US Refugee Cap at 17,500, Prioritizing White South Africans

The Trump administration has set a limit of 17,500 refugees for the United States in fiscal year 2027, with admissions to be allocated primarily to white South Africans, extending a policy that has sharply restricted access to the country’s refugee resettlement program.

President Donald Trump announced the ceiling in a presidential determination dated September 25 and published in the Federal Register on October 2. The decision directs that admissions primarily be allocated to Afrikaners, the white ethnic minority in South Africa, under an executive order targeting what the administration describes as unjust racial discrimination.

The administration has argued that Afrikaners face land seizures, discrimination and violence. However, South Africa’s government has rejected claims of a “white genocide,” describing the allegations as unsupported by reliable evidence. Reuters has reported that the policy represents a significant departure from the refugee program’s traditional role of offering protection to people fleeing persecution and conflict around the world.

The new ceiling follows an even lower limit of 7,500 refugees for fiscal year 2026, which also primarily favored Afrikaners. In May 2026, Trump raised that year’s limit to 17,500. Historically, the US refugee program has admitted people from a broad range of countries affected by war, persecution and humanitarian emergencies, although annual limits have varied between administrations.

The decision has drawn criticism from refugee advocates and Catholic leaders, who argue that restricting admissions while prioritizing one group leaves people fleeing crises elsewhere with fewer opportunities for protection. Representatives of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have called for refugee policy to reflect humanitarian obligations while addressing domestic concerns, while migration advocates have warned that the US approach could weaken international protection efforts.