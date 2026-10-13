Trump Says US May Have Gone Too Far in Targeting Iranian Leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Washington may have gone too far in targeting Iranian leaders, saying the United States is struggling to identify Iranian officials with whom it can negotiate as the conflict with Iran continues.

Speaking at a rally in Ohio on Tuesday, October 13, Trump said the United States no longer knew whom to approach for negotiations. “Perhaps we went too far in terms of the leadership, because we no longer know who we are dealing with,” he said, referring to the targeting of Iranian leaders.

Trump also reiterated his claim that Iran had lost its air force and all 159 of its ships, saying the vessels were now at the bottom of the sea. These military claims were not independently verified in the reports reviewed.

His remarks come as the conflict continues to disrupt commercial shipping across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued repeated alerts about attacks on commercial vessels, including incidents involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Reuters reported that at least 12 incidents involving attacks, attempted attacks or harassment of tankers were recorded between September 28 and October 5, marking the busiest week for such incidents since the war began in February. The incidents have heightened concerns over maritime security and the movement of oil through the region.

The latest developments underscore the challenges facing efforts to end the conflict. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran over maritime security and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have reached an impasse, with both sides maintaining competing demands over the sequence of security and nuclear-related discussions.