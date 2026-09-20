Trump Says U.S. Considering Military Strikes, Sanctions or Deal With Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is weighing several options in dealing with Iran, including renewed military action, continued economic pressure, or pursuing a negotiated agreement, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the United States remains prepared to take further action against Iran if necessary. He described three possible approaches: “completely destroying Iran,” maintaining economic pressure until the country’s economy collapses, or reaching a diplomatic deal.

“The question is, when should I completely destroy that country? They had better behave,” Trump said during the interview, reiterating his administration’s hardline stance toward Tehran.

Trump also defended the recent U.S. strikes carried out on September 1, saying Iran had been attempting to rebuild its radar and missile systems after previous attacks. He claimed Iranian forces were developing a missile capable of deploying naval mines and said U.S. forces had destroyed the system before it became operational.

The remarks come as fighting between the United States and Iran has intensified again after a month of relative calm. Washington has recently targeted Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, including radar installations, missile launchers and maritime assets, while Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S. military positions and regional allies.

The renewed exchange of attacks has raised concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Trump said the United States maintains “very strong control” over the waterway and continues to escort commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil through the strait.

Iran has rejected U.S. accusations that it was rebuilding offensive military capabilities and has condemned the strikes as violations of its sovereignty. Iranian military officials have warned that any further U.S. attacks would trigger broader retaliation against American military installations and interests across the Middle East.

Iran Warns of Regional Retaliation

Separately, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said it had obtained intelligence indicating the United States, with the support of some regional countries, had discussed new military actions against Iran during a meeting in Europe.

The headquarters warned that if the United States launches another attack, “all U.S. military bases and interests in the region will become targets of continuous, effective and painful attacks.”

Iranian officials also warned neighboring countries against supporting any U.S. military operation, saying governments that cooperate with Washington would be regarded as participants in the conflict and should not expect restraint from Iran’s armed forces.

The renewed war, which began in late February 2026, has become one of the most serious military confrontations between Washington and Tehran in decades, increasing fears of a wider regional conflict and renewed disruption to global energy markets.