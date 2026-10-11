Trump Says Saudi Arabia Can Defend Itself After Deadly Houthi Airport Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia has the capability to defend itself against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, while describing the latest strike on Riyadh’s international airport as “horrific.”

Asked whether Saudi Arabia could protect itself against the Houthis, Trump said the kingdom had the ability to defend itself and described its forces as “good fighters.” He also called the airport attack a terrible incident.

His remarks followed a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, which killed at least 12 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation. The victims included Saudi citizens and foreign nationals from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.

The strike was the third attack on the airport in a week, amid an intensifying campaign by the Houthis against Saudi infrastructure. The attacks have disrupted air traffic and raised concerns over the security of civilian aviation and other strategic facilities in the kingdom.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack, according to Reuters. The group has said its operations are linked to the wider conflict and its opposition to Saudi military operations in Yemen. Riyadh and its allies have condemned the attacks, while the Saudi-led coalition has threatened a decisive response.

Trump has also indicated that Washington is considering joining Saudi military operations against the Houthis and said a decision could come soon. The possibility of direct U.S. involvement would risk widening the conflict and increasing pressure on regional security and commercial transport routes.

The escalation comes as Saudi Arabia-backed Yemeni government forces and the Houthis intensify their fighting. The conflict has increasingly threatened airports, oil facilities and maritime routes, including the strategically important Red Sea corridor and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The latest attack has heightened concerns about further retaliation and the potential for a broader regional confrontation involving Saudi Arabia, the Houthis and the United States.