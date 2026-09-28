Trump Says Men Arrested at UK Air Base Were Planning to Cause “Big Damage”

Photo/BBC/This image has been circulating following the arrests of five men near RAF Fairford.

U.S. President Donald Trump said five men arrested near a U.S.-used air base in the United Kingdom were allegedly planning to carry out a major attack, adding that British and American authorities had monitored the suspects for an extended period before making the arrests.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Sunday, Trump welcomed the arrests and described the operation as a successful example of intelligence cooperation between the United States and the United Kingdom. “We watched them for a long time,” Trump said. “They intended to do big damage to our base. The cooperation with Britain was excellent, and they were arrested before they could act.”

British counterterrorism police confirmed that five men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, including preparing acts of terrorism and offences involving explosive materials. Authorities said the arrests followed a pre-planned operation led by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from regional police forces.

According to British investigators, officers intercepted three suspicious vehicles travelling toward RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force base in Gloucestershire that is regularly used by the U.S. Air Force for strategic bomber deployments and joint military operations. The suspects were detained in the early hours of the morning before reaching the base.

Police said searches were carried out at multiple locations after the arrests, and investigators are examining electronic devices, vehicles and other evidence to determine the nature of the alleged plot. Officials have not identified the suspects publicly or disclosed their nationalities while the investigation remains ongoing.

British authorities stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and said it is too soon to determine whether the suspects acted alone, were directed by a larger network, or were linked to a specific extremist organization. Prosecutors are expected to review the evidence before formal charges are filed.

RAF Fairford is one of the United States’ most important military facilities in Europe and has hosted U.S. B-52 and B-2 strategic bombers during NATO exercises and operations. Security at the base has been heightened in recent years amid growing concerns over threats to U.S. and allied military installations in Europe.

Trump said the arrests demonstrated the importance of close intelligence sharing between Washington and London in preventing attacks against military facilities. British officials have not commented on Trump’s characterization of the alleged plot beyond confirming the arrests and the continuing counterterrorism investigation.