Trump Says Iran Will “Never” Get Nuclear Weapons, Warns Tehran Would Use Them

Donald Trump has declared that Iran will “never” be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, arguing that Tehran would use such weapons if it acquired them and warning that Israel and other countries in the Middle East would face an unprecedented security threat.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed state remains a central objective of his administration’s policy toward Tehran. He argued that Iran’s military actions across the region demonstrate why Washington cannot allow it to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump pointed to Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, saying he was surprised by the scale of the attacks on neighboring Gulf states. He claimed the strikes had damaged Iran’s standing in the region and caused Tehran to lose support from countries that had previously maintained more neutral positions.

The US president also said American forces had cleared sea mines from key shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz and now had “complete or almost complete control” over maritime security in the area. Trump predicted that oil and gasoline prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends and shipping returns to normal.

Trump also criticized some US allies over their response to the regional conflict. He singled out South Korea, saying Seoul had declined Washington’s request to participate in actions related to Iran and that the United States would take that decision into account in future bilateral relations.

The interview comes after months of escalating military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. The Trump administration has carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, including operations targeting sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, saying the attacks were intended to prevent Iran from advancing toward a nuclear weapon.

Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Tehran has condemned US military operations and responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military interests and regional targets, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The conflict has entered its sixth month, with fighting in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns about regional stability, global energy supplies and the possibility of a broader war. Analysts say Trump’s latest remarks reinforce Washington’s position that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable priority, even as diplomatic prospects remain uncertain.