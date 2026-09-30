Trump Says Iran War Will Wrap Up ‘Very Soon’

US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran will end “very, very soon,” without providing a specific timeline or details on how the conflict would be brought to an end.

Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, a position Washington has repeatedly identified as a central objective in its confrontation with Tehran. His comments come as Qatar and other mediators continue efforts to bridge differences between the two sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been holding discussions with Qatari mediators in New York over proposals aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian side expects the mediators to convey its latest proposals to Washington and is awaiting a response.

The diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a final agreement. US officials have said any deal would have to address Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran has linked the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to conditions including the lifting of sanctions and the removal of the US naval blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of contention because of its importance to global energy supplies. Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have contributed to higher oil prices and wider concerns about energy markets. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to express confidence that the conflict will soon end, although no final settlement has been announced.