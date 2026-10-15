Trump Says Iran War Will End ‘Very Soon’ as Attacks on Ships Intensify

U.S. President Donald Trump has again predicted that the war with Iran will end soon, despite an increase in attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and renewed concerns over the security of a vital global energy route.

Speaking at a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Trump said Wednesday that the conflict would not continue much longer. He also claimed that Iran had lost its navy, air force, radar systems and air defenses following U.S. strikes.

Trump described the killing of Iranian leaders across successive levels of command, saying that leaders in the first, second and third tiers had been targeted. He added that Iranian officials had asked him to stop further attacks on their remaining leadership, and said he had agreed.

“Maybe I went a little too far,” Trump said, according to Al Jazeera’s account of his remarks, adding that he no longer knew exactly whom Washington was dealing with in Tehran. His comments appeared to acknowledge that the attacks had complicated efforts to negotiate with Iran.

The remarks came as maritime security deteriorated around the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that two commercial vessels sank near the waterway after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents, amid a broader rise in attacks on shipping since the conflict began in February. The incidents have intensified concerns about risks to seafarers and the movement of oil and other goods.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global energy supplies. Disruptions there can affect oil exports, shipping costs and energy prices worldwide. Despite Trump’s repeated claims that the United States has strong control over the waterway, commercial shipping remains exposed to security risks.

Trump has made similar predictions about a near-term end to the war in recent weeks. However, the continued attacks and unresolved disputes over maritime access have left the prospects for a lasting settlement uncertain.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliation and escalating threats across the region. Further military action could deepen the security crisis and increase pressure on global energy markets.