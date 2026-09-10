Trump Says Iran War Will End After US Midterm Elections, Oil Prices to Fall

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that the conflict with Iran will end immediately after the United States’ midterm elections in early November, adding that oil prices will also decline once the vote is over.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House, where he discussed the ongoing U.S. military campaign against Iran and Washington’s broader strategy in the Middle East. However, he did not explain how the conflict would end or provide a timeline for a ceasefire or political settlement.

The U.S. president said Washington is not currently seeking a deal with Iran, but stopped short of ruling out future negotiations. “We’re not looking for an agreement,” Trump said, while adding that talks could still take place under the right circumstances.

Trump also defended recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, claiming Tehran had been rebuilding radar systems and missile launchers targeted in earlier operations. He alleged that Iran was developing missiles capable of deploying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and said U.S. forces had destroyed the project during the latest strikes.

The comments came as fighting between the United States and Iran entered a renewed phase after weeks of relative calm. U.S. forces have recently targeted Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against U.S. positions and allies across the Gulf region.

Trump further claimed the United States maintains “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and is ensuring the passage of commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil through the strategic waterway. The strait remains one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, handling a significant share of global oil exports.

The president also addressed U.S.-Israel relations, saying he plans to discuss recent U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank with Israeli officials. Washington has imposed sanctions on several individuals and groups accused of violence against Palestinians in the territory.

Uncertainty Over War and Diplomacy

Trump’s latest remarks come amid growing uncertainty over whether Washington intends to escalate military operations or return to diplomacy with Tehran. While he predicted the conflict would end after the midterm elections, his administration has continued to signal readiness for additional military action if Iran rebuilds strategic capabilities.

Iranian officials have rejected U.S. accusations regarding its military activities and have vowed to continue responding to American strikes. Tehran has repeatedly insisted that its military operations are defensive and has accused Washington of destabilizing the region through continued attacks on Iranian targets.