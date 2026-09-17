Trump Says Iran War Could End ‘Pretty Soon,’ Repeats Threat of Further US Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end “pretty soon,” while reiterating that the United States remains prepared to launch further strikes if necessary and insisting Tehran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Speaking in North Carolina on Wednesday, Trump said he believed the conflict was approaching its conclusion sooner than he had previously expected. He said he had once anticipated the fighting would continue until after the U.S. midterm elections, but now expected a resolution could come before the vote.

“I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” Trump told reporters, describing Iran as being under mounting military and economic pressure.

Trump again said Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, arguing that recent U.S. military operations were intended to prevent Tehran from rebuilding capabilities that Washington considers a threat.

The president said U.S. forces targeted Iranian radar systems, missile infrastructure and what he described as a rocket designed to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He also said Washington was prepared to carry out another strike “any time we want” if Iran attempted to restore those capabilities. Reuters reported those remarks as Trump’s characterization of the latest U.S. operation, not as independently verified battlefield assessments.

Trump also claimed the United States has “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz and said commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil continue to transit the strategic waterway under U.S. protection. The strait remains one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

The comments came after a new round of U.S. strikes against Iranian military targets earlier this week, followed by retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks against U.S. positions and regional allies, according to Reuters. The renewed exchange marked the most significant escalation between Washington and Tehran since fighting intensified again after a period of relative calm.

Trump argued that ending the conflict would also stabilize global energy markets, saying oil and gasoline prices would fall once the fighting stops. Rising fuel prices linked to the conflict have become an increasingly important political issue in the United States ahead of the midterm elections.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Tehran has also rejected U.S. accusations that it is rebuilding offensive military capabilities targeted in recent strikes.

The conflict between the United States and Iran began in late February 2026 and has expanded into a months-long confrontation involving missile, drone and naval attacks across the Gulf region. Despite Trump’s prediction that the war could end soon, no ceasefire or diplomatic agreement has been announced, and Reuters reports that fighting has continued while Washington explores diplomatic contacts with regional partners.