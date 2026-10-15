Trump Says Iran Strike Leak Forced Change in Timing, Calls for Leakers to Be Shot

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the disclosure of classified details about a U.S. military operation against Iran, claiming that information about the departure and arrival times of American B-2 stealth bombers forced him to reconsider the timing of the mission.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Arizona on Wednesday, Trump accused unnamed sources of leaking operational details to The New York Times and CNN before the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

Trump said the bombers had been scheduled to depart Missouri at 12:07 a.m. but that the disclosure alerted Iran to the operation. He said he contacted General Dan Caine, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, before deciding to delay the mission. Trump added that U.S. forces carried out the operation two days later, using the same planned timing.

The president called for severe punishment of those responsible, saying that people who disclose sensitive military information “should be shot.” His remarks renewed concerns over his calls for harsh penalties against individuals accused of leaking classified information.

Operation Midnight Hammer took place in June 2025 and targeted Iranian nuclear facilities using B-2 stealth bombers and other U.S. military assets. The Trump administration said the strikes severely damaged Iran’s nuclear program, while questions remained about the full extent of the damage and the status of Iran’s nuclear material.

Trump’s comments were made during a campaign rally ahead of the November midterm elections. His account of the alleged leak and its effect on the operation was based on his own remarks; the reports reviewed did not independently establish that the disclosure caused Iran to anticipate the attack or forced the United States to change its plans.