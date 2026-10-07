Trump Says Iran Could Destroy US City, Calls It a “Small Price” for Security

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran could potentially “take out” a major American city such as Los Angeles or San Diego, describing such a loss as a small price to pay for protecting U.S. and global security amid the ongoing war with Tehran.

Trump made the remarks Monday, October 5, at a campaign rally in Nebraska while defending the economic costs of the conflict with Iran. He said Americans were paying higher prices because of the war but argued that the cost was justified by efforts to prevent Iran from developing capabilities that could threaten the United States.

“It’s a small price to pay for the security of the world and our country,” Trump said, referring to the possibility that Iran could destroy a U.S. city. He specifically mentioned Los Angeles and San Diego before saying he expected the conflict to end soon.

The comments triggered criticism from California political leaders. Governor Gavin Newsom called Trump’s remarks “deranged and dangerous,” while other California lawmakers, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Democratic members of Congress, condemned the suggestion that either city could be regarded as an acceptable wartime loss. Some Republicans also criticized the remarks and said American cities should not be treated as expendable.

The White House subsequently sought to clarify Trump’s comments. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Trump was not calling for Iran to attack American cities but was explaining the importance of preventing Tehran from acquiring the capability to carry out such attacks.

Trump’s remarks come amid an ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict that began in February and has continued to affect energy markets and regional security. The United States has maintained that its military campaign is aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, while Tehran has denied seeking nuclear weapons and has continued to reject U.S. military pressure.

The comments have also renewed attention to the potential consequences of the conflict for American civilians, particularly as Washington continues to weigh the economic and military costs of its campaign against Iran.