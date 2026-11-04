US President Donald Trump has said he is willing to accept the results of the midterm elections and work with Democrats, as the opposition party makes major gains in Congress.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told The New York Times in an interview on Tuesday, adding that he looked forward to working with Democrats.

“We’ll probably work something out,” he said, according to the newspaper. Reuters also reported Trump’s remarks, noting that Republicans were projected to lose control of the House of Representatives.

The election has delivered a major setback for Trump and his Republican Party. Democrats won control of the Senate, according to the Associated Press, and were on track to regain the House of Representatives as votes continued to be counted.

The results mark a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, giving Democrats greater influence over legislation, congressional investigations and oversight of the Trump administration.

The Associated Press reported that voters’ frustration over high living costs, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption contributed to the Democratic gains. The results represent a sharp rebuke of the Republican administration less than two years into Trump’s second term.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could make it more difficult for Trump to advance his legislative agenda and increase scrutiny of his administration. However, the president would retain his veto power and significant executive authority, meaning major policy changes could still face political and legislative obstacles.