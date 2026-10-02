Trump Says Flydubai Co-Pilot May Have Iran Link as Investigation Continues

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv may have links to Iran, while investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Trump told reporters that, based on information he had received, there could be an Iranian connection to the co-pilot. Asked whether Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) might have been involved in placing or directing the co-pilot, Trump said it was possible. He did not provide evidence for the claim.

The remarks came after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft during a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft plunged sharply before passengers and crew intervened, and it later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged caution over any possible Iranian connection, saying it was too early to determine whether the co-pilot had links to Iran or any other party. Reuters reported that Israeli security officials believe the co-pilot may have acted alone, while investigations by Israeli, Emirati and Saudi authorities continue.

Netanyahu has also said the co-pilot had undergone what he described as Islamist radical indoctrination, but the motive for the attack has not been conclusively established. The co-pilot, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, remains under investigation.

Trump separately warned that Iran would face a strong US response if investigators establish that Tehran was behind the incident. However, no public evidence has so far established an Iranian role in the attack.