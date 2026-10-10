Trump Says Deal With Putin Could Bring Russian Diesel to US Market

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia has agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Washington seeks to ease soaring fuel prices.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday, October 9, saying the initial shipment would amount to approximately 2.25 million barrels of diesel. He added that Russia would supply another 500,000 metric tons in November and 1 million metric tons afterward, with a further 3 million metric tons expected within a relatively short period, depending on the condition of Russian refineries.

The U.S. Treasury Department subsequently issued a temporary general license authorizing transactions involving Russian-origin diesel, including its sale, delivery and importation into the United States through April 7, 2027. The measure marks a temporary easing of restrictions imposed on Russian energy exports following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The announcement comes as diesel prices in the United States approach record levels, increasing costs for trucking, agriculture and other sectors. The Trump administration is seeking to expand fuel supplies ahead of the November 3 congressional elections, in which rising living costs are expected to be a major political issue.

However, energy analysts have questioned whether the additional Russian supplies will significantly reduce prices. The announced volumes represent only a limited share of U.S. diesel demand, while supply constraints and disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran have contributed to higher energy costs. The agreement could provide some relief, but its broader effect on global prices remains uncertain.

The deal has also drawn criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some U.S. lawmakers, who argue that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports could increase Moscow’s revenue while its war against Ukraine continues. Critics say the decision risks weakening sanctions intended to pressure Russia over the conflict.

The agreement highlights the tension between Washington’s efforts to control domestic fuel costs and its broader policy of restricting Russian energy revenues. Its ultimate impact will depend on how much diesel Russia can deliver, the condition of its refining infrastructure and whether the additional supplies translate into sustained price reductions.