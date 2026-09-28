Trump Renews ‘Trump Strait’ Proposal With New Hormuz Map Post on Truth Social

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited controversy over the Strait of Hormuz after sharing a map on his Truth Social account labeling the strategic waterway as “Trump Strait”, reviving a proposal he has repeatedly promoted during the recent U.S.-Iran crisis.

The image, posted Sunday, highlighted the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman with a large circle and the words “TRUMP STRAIT” printed across the waterway. Trump did not include a caption or explanation with the post, but it follows several earlier social media posts in which he suggested renaming one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.

The renewed post comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high following months of military confrontation and disputes over maritime security in the Gulf. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States has “very strong control” over the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes each day, and has linked U.S. naval operations in the area to protecting international shipping.

Trump previously proposed renaming the strait after U.S. military operations secured commercial navigation through the waterway during the conflict with Iran. White House-affiliated social media accounts have also shared graphics using the name “Trump Strait,” drawing widespread reactions across the Middle East and on social media.

Iran rejects proposal amid ongoing diplomacy

Iranian officials have rejected Trump’s rhetoric, saying the Strait of Hormuz remains part of internationally recognized geography and that Tehran continues to regard the waterway as a key element of its national and regional security.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran had not yet received Washington’s formal response to its latest proposal through regional mediators. Trump, meanwhile, told reporters that he expected further talks with Iran during the week but insisted the current proposal from Tehran was “not acceptable.”

The exchange reflects the fragile state of indirect diplomacy between the two countries, even as both sides continue to signal willingness for negotiations under different conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It serves as the primary export route for crude oil and liquefied natural gas from Gulf producers, making its security a critical concern for global energy markets.

Recent U.S. military escorts for commercial oil tankers through the strait, along with Iranian warnings over maritime operations in the Gulf, have heightened concerns about navigation and regional stability. Energy analysts say any disruption in the strait could have immediate consequences for global oil prices and international shipping.

Trump’s latest social media post has added a symbolic dimension to the dispute, but any official change to the internationally recognized name of the Strait of Hormuz would require international agreement and is not determined by statements or social media posts from a single government.