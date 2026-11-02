US President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to strike Iran, saying the United States may eventually have to deliver a major military blow despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, November 1, Trump said he had held back from further attacks because he wanted to avoid additional casualties.

“The only reason why I’m not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” he told supporters, according to AFP.

He then warned: “But at some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer.”

Trump again claimed that US military action had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities and said the conflict would end soon. He also described higher petrol prices as a small price to pay for US security, predicting that fuel costs would fall soon.

His remarks came amid growing speculation about a possible resumption of US strikes after the November 3 midterm elections. Trump has previously said Washington would not launch further attacks before the vote, while leaving open the possibility of military action afterwards.

In a report published on November 1, Radio Free Europe said Trump had also told reporters that the United States still needed to deal with one or two Iranian targets. The report cited an earlier statement in which he mentioned the possibility of striking the Pickaxe Mountain site.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on October 31 that Trump had not ruled out diplomacy. Rubio said the president would prefer a diplomatic solution but was confident the United States had the military capacity to act if necessary.

Diplomatic contacts have continued despite the threats. Reuters reported that Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators held a third consecutive day of discussions in Doha on Sunday in an effort to reach an agreement to end the conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said consultations were progressing, while stressing that Tehran remained prepared for both defence and diplomacy.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue in the negotiations. A proposal under discussion could reopen the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally passes.

Iranian military officials have warned that any renewed conflict could last longer than the previous round of fighting. Tehran has also maintained that it is prepared to respond to further US attacks.