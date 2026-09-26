Trump Rejects Iran’s Seven-Day Ceasefire Proposal, WSJ Says

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and told senior aides he expects the United States could resume military strikes against Iran after the November midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Tehran proposed a temporary seven-day ceasefire that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and restarting nuclear negotiations with Washington in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports. Trump reportedly dismissed the proposal, arguing that continued military and economic pressure would better serve U.S. objectives.

The Wall Street Journal said Trump has privately expressed skepticism that Iran would agree to dismantle its nuclear program under U.S. terms, despite publicly saying Tehran is seeking a deal after the congressional elections. Reuters separately reported that Trump has continued to insist any future agreement must eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities and has shown little interest in resuming negotiations before the November vote.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that Tehran had presented Washington with a “seven-day plan” through regional mediators, describing it as a framework to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said the proposal envisioned an immediate ceasefire, followed by the reopening of the strategic waterway on the sixth day if the United States accepted the arrangement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said Tehran does not want diplomatic efforts tied to U.S. domestic politics and prefers negotiations to move forward before the midterm elections. His comments contrasted with Trump’s repeated public statements that any comprehensive agreement is more likely after November.

The reported rejection comes as the seven-month confrontation between the United States and Iran continues to threaten regional stability and global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, carrying roughly a fifth of global crude exports, and disruptions linked to the conflict have already affected shipping and energy supplies across the Gulf.

The latest diplomatic exchange follows renewed U.S. strikes on Iranian military infrastructure and retaliatory attacks by Iran against U.S. positions and regional allies. While Washington has not officially confirmed the Wall Street Journal’s report, Reuters said U.S. officials have acknowledged continued discussions through intermediaries but indicated there is currently no agreement on a ceasefire framework.