US President Donald Trump alongside War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine at the White House.

US President Donald Trump has sought opinions from close allies about the performance of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine as he weighs his next steps in the conflict with Iran, The Atlantic reported Sunday.

Citing two outside advisers close to Trump, the magazine said the president had turned his attention to officials who assured him the war would be quick and decisive.

Some people close to Trump have accused Hegseth of presenting an overly optimistic picture of the conflict. The Pentagon rejected the allegation, saying Hegseth provides the president and senior White House officials with the “full operational picture.”

Hegseth and Caine presented military options for possible further action against Iran to Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House last week. The options reportedly included limited strikes and broader military operations.

The White House said Trump had “full confidence” in both officials. No order to resume attacks had been issued, according to the report.

The discussions come as Trump considers whether to renew military action after the November 3 US midterm elections. The Associated Press has reported that US officials privately warned regional allies to prepare for possible renewed strikes and Iranian retaliation, although Trump has not made a final decision.

The conflict has lasted longer than the brief campaign initially anticipated by some US officials, while diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran continue. Trump has not publicly announced a decision on whether to resume military operations.