US president and Indian Prime Minister Modi/Photo/Reuters.

Leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia are expected to meet in Manila on Tuesday for the first Quad summit in two years, with maritime security and critical minerals likely to feature prominently on the agenda.

Reuters reported on Saturday, November 14, 2026, citing two people familiar with the preparations, that the meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippine capital. The gathering would be the first meeting of Quad leaders since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The Quad, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, brings together the four Indo-Pacific powers. The grouping is widely viewed as a strategic counterweight to China’s growing regional influence, although its members say it is not directed against any particular country.

The meeting is expected to focus on strategic and economic cooperation, including access to critical minerals, secure supply chains and maritime security. One source familiar with the planning told Reuters that the leaders were likely to discuss keeping commercial shipping routes open to protect global energy supplies, as well as attacks on commercial vessels.

The summit comes amid growing competition between Washington and Beijing for influence across the Indo-Pacific. The Quad members have increasingly emphasized cooperation on regional security, infrastructure, technology and supply-chain resilience, while maintaining that the grouping is not a military alliance directed against China.

India’s Hindustan Times reported on November 13 that the leaders were expected to consider new initiatives on economic security and strategic infrastructure, with critical technologies also high on the agenda. The report said the meeting would be the first gathering of the four leaders since September 2024.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated in October that the leaders could meet alongside the ASEAN summit, which is scheduled to begin in Manila on Sunday, November 15. Trump is expected to arrive in the Philippine capital on Tuesday, the final day of the gathering, according to people familiar with the preparations cited by Reuters.

The Quad leaders last met in September 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware, during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden. At that meeting, they reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and announced initiatives to strengthen maritime security cooperation.

The planned Manila meeting would be the first Quad leaders’ summit since Trump’s return to office and comes as regional governments face mounting concerns over maritime disputes, trade disruptions and the security of vital shipping routes.

Quad leaders last met in September 2024 in Delaware, reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and announcing initiatives to strengthen maritime security cooperation. The proposed Manila meeting would renew high-level coordination among the four countries after a two-year gap.