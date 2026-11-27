US President Donald Trump has said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be welcome to attend next month’s G20 summit in Florida, despite expected opposition from some quarters to the Russian leader’s participation.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, November 26, Trump said he did not know whether Putin would attend the December 14–15 gathering but would personally welcome him if he chose to travel to the United States.

“If he wanted to come, he certainly can,” Trump said, adding that he would like to see Putin at the summit if the decision were his. However, Trump acknowledged that some people would oppose the Russian president’s presence and expressed doubt that Putin himself would want to attend.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no final decision had been made regarding Putin’s participation. The Russian president had previously indicated that he would consider the invitation after discussing the matter with Trump, but said he would also need to take Russia’s domestic circumstances into account before deciding whether to travel to the United States.

Reuters reported on November 26 that Trump’s remarks followed his meeting with Putin in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The two leaders also took part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control were among the subjects discussed.

The United States had previously invited Putin to the December G20 summit. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the invitation in September, saying Washington hoped the Russian president would use the gathering as an opportunity to engage with Trump and other world leaders. The Kremlin subsequently said it would review the invitation through diplomatic channels.

Trump’s latest remarks came as he reiterated his call for Moscow to reduce its military actions across Europe in an effort to advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

In a separate message on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said he had urged Putin to stop what he described as Russia’s aggressive military actions against European territories, expressing hope that such a move would help accelerate an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump said he believed a settlement was achievable and argued that the continued deaths of thousands of people every month must come to an end. However, he did not specify which Russian military activities beyond the war in Ukraine he was referring to.

The possibility of Putin attending the G20 summit has emerged amid continuing tensions between Russia and Western governments over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The war has resulted in extensive casualties and prompted sweeping Western sanctions against Russia.

Putin’s potential participation could also create diplomatic challenges for some Western leaders, given their opposition to Russia’s invasion and continued military operations in Ukraine.

The G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled for December 14–15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. The United States is hosting the gathering as part of its 2026 G20 presidency.