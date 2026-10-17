Trump Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Ousted After 5 Days

Katie Zacharia has left her position as White House press secretary just five days after taking office, following a difficult first press briefing and scrutiny over her legal credentials.

Reuters reported Friday, citing a White House official, that Zacharia was leaving the role. President Donald Trump told reporters that he had advised her to reconsider the job, saying he was unsure whether she would be happy in a position that involves intense public and media scrutiny.

Zacharia was appointed to replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August. Before joining the White House, Zacharia worked in communications for Trump’s media company and appeared as a conservative commentator on television. She had also briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

Her first White House press briefing, held Tuesday, lasted about 14 minutes. She took questions from reporters representing three outlets: Breitbart, Fox News and the Daily Mail. The limited briefing and her responses drew criticism from some media commentators, although Trump initially praised her performance.

Questions about Zacharia’s legal background added to the controversy. Trump introduced her as an attorney when announcing her appointment, and she had previously described herself as a lawyer. However, Zacharia acknowledged in a televised interview Thursday that she had not passed the bar exam. She holds a law degree from Pepperdine University and has said she worked on international transactional law in China.

Her departure leaves the White House without its chief press spokesperson at a politically sensitive time, with the November midterm elections approaching. The administration has not yet announced a replacement.