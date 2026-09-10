Trump Pledges $5,000 ‘Dividend’ for Every Adult American if Republicans Win Congress

Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 payment to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans win control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections, making the pledge one of the centerpiece promises of his campaign for the 2026 congressional vote.

Speaking at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump told supporters that Americans would receive what he described as a “dividend” if Republicans secure majorities in both chambers of Congress. He urged voters to treat the midterm elections as if he were personally on the ballot.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us,” Trump said, without providing further details on how the payments would be implemented or financed.

The proposal would apply to every adult U.S. citizen, but Trump did not outline eligibility requirements, a timeline for distributing the money, or whether congressional approval would be required before the payments could be issued.

A proposal with a price tag exceeding $1 trillion

Economists and policy analysts say the proposal could cost well over $1 trillion, depending on eligibility and participation, making it one of the largest direct cash-payment proposals in U.S. history.

Trump did not explain how the plan would be funded. His administration has previously promoted tax cuts, tariff revenues and spending reductions as ways to finance major policy initiatives, but no funding mechanism was announced for the proposed dividend.

The White House has not released legislation or policy documents outlining the proposal.

Legal and political questions

The pledge has also raised legal and political questions because Trump explicitly linked the payments to the Republican Party winning both chambers of Congress.

Election law experts say promising government payments contingent on a political party’s electoral victory is likely to face scrutiny if translated into official policy. Any nationwide cash-payment program would also require congressional authorization and appropriated funding.

The announcement comes less than three months before the U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and shape the remainder of Trump’s second term.

Republicans are campaigning on extending tax cuts, tightening immigration policies and expanding domestic manufacturing, while Democrats have criticized the proposal as fiscally unrealistic and politically motivated.

The White House has not announced whether the proposed “dividend” is part of a broader economic package or a standalone campaign commitment.