Trump Personally Welcomes Xi Jinping to U.S. as High-Stakes Talks Open at UN Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Thursday for the UN General Assembly, where he was greeted personally by U.S. President Donald Trump in a rare airport welcome that signals a renewed push to stabilize relations between the world’s two largest economies despite deep disagreements over trade, artificial intelligence and Iran.

The unusual welcome at the airport marked one of the most symbolic moments in U.S.-China diplomacy in recent years. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Trump’s decision to receive Xi personally underscores Washington’s effort to create momentum for high-level talks during the Chinese leader’s official visit.

The visit comes as U.S.-China relations remain strained over tariffs, advanced technology, Taiwan and regional security. Officials from both countries say the meetings will focus on reducing tensions in trade, artificial intelligence governance and the escalating crisis involving Iran.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that Iran will be among the key topics discussed with Xi. Asked whether Tehran would be raised during the talks, the U.S. president said he would discuss Iran along with “many other issues,” adding that negotiations on all fronts were progressing well.

The summit also reflects China’s growing diplomatic role in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Xi offered to help mediate between Iran and the United States during the BRICS summit, saying Beijing is willing to work with international partners to promote peace and stability in the Gulf region.

Despite the diplomatic optics, Trump’s reception of Xi has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers and China hawks, particularly following reports alleging that Beijing shared intelligence with Iran during the recent U.S.-Iran confrontation. Beijing has denied accusations of supporting military action against U.S. forces.

The airport reception was also notable because Xi did not offer Trump a similar personal welcome when the U.S. president visited Beijing in May. Trump dismissed comparisons, saying the focus should remain on achieving results through dialogue rather than protocol.