US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, illustrating renewed tensions over possible military action against Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken by phone as Washington considers resuming military strikes against Iran, even as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.

The conversation took place on Saturday morning, October 31, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the call. The report came amid preparations in Washington for a possible new round of military operations against Tehran.

The call followed a meeting earlier in the week in which Trump discussed options for renewed military action with senior US military commanders, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and The Jerusalem Post. The reports did not disclose what Trump and Netanyahu discussed during their phone conversation or whether they reached any decisions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Trump had not decided whether to launch further strikes and continued to prefer a diplomatic solution.

“There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped,” Rubio said, describing contacts with Iran through direct and indirect channels. He added that Washington believed it could achieve its military objectives if necessary but would rather resolve the dispute peacefully.

The comments came as regional mediators stepped up efforts to prevent a renewed escalation. Reuters reported that Iranian negotiators met Qatari mediators in Doha on Saturday, following more than 12 hours of discussions in Tehran the previous day. The talks were coordinated through regular contacts with Washington, according to the report.

Iranian officials have meanwhile warned that any new US or Israeli attack would trigger a forceful response. Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, said on Saturday that Tehran had identified additional US and Israeli targets and would respond with what he described as an “unimaginable” retaliation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei also directed senior military commanders to prepare for an immediate response to any threat, without geographical restrictions, according to a statement reported by Al Jazeera.

The latest diplomatic and military developments follow reports that the United States and Israel have drawn up plans for possible renewed strikes after the November 3 US midterm elections. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the plans could involve a short but intense campaign, although the White House has not confirmed that an operation has been authorised.

Gulf countries have also expressed concern about a possible return to fighting, fearing that Iranian retaliation could affect states hosting US military bases and threaten regional shipping and energy infrastructure. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that governments across the Persian Gulf were pursuing diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed US strikes.