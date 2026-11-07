Miller also holds the title ofhomeland security adviser.

US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles in a major administration shake-up following Republicans’ heavy losses in the midterm elections.

Trump announced the decision on Friday, saying Miller, his deputy chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, would take over on Monday, November 9. Wiles will move to Trump’s political operation after leaving the top White House post.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller … will become the Chief of Staff,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, praising Wiles for her service.

The president described Miller as a trusted adviser and said he was well suited to manage the White House. Speaking to reporters, Trump rejected suggestions that the appointment was a response to the election results, saying it was simply time for a change.

However, the decision comes days after Republicans suffered major setbacks in the midterm elections, losing control of Congress and leaving Trump facing a strengthened Democratic opposition. The new congressional majority is expected to increase scrutiny of his administration and pursue investigations into its policies.

Miller, 41, has been one of the most influential figures in Trump’s political circle since the president’s 2016 campaign. He served as a speechwriter during the campaign and later became a senior policy adviser in the first Trump administration.

He is widely regarded as a principal architect of Trump’s hard-line immigration agenda, including policies targeting undocumented migrants and expanding deportations. He currently serves as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.

The appointment could signal that Trump intends to maintain, or further intensify, his approach to immigration and other domestic policies despite the Republican setbacks. The Associated Press reported that immigration enforcement had become a political liability, with about six in 10 voters saying the administration had gone too far in enforcing immigration laws.

Wiles, 69, was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff and the longest-serving person in the position during Trump’s presidency. She previously managed his successful 2024 election campaign and was credited with bringing greater discipline to his political operation.

In a statement following the announcement, Wiles described serving Trump in the White House as the honour of a lifetime and said her commitment to the president and his agenda would remain unchanged.

Trump said she would continue working with his political operation, while Vice President JD Vance praised her service and congratulated Miller on his appointment.

The leadership change marks one of the most significant personnel shifts in Trump’s second administration as he prepares for the final two years of his term with a more powerful Democratic opposition in Congress.