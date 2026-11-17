US president trump and North Korean leader will meet in China.

US President Donald Trump has said he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to China this week, raising the possibility of renewed high-level diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

Trump made the remarks on Monday as he departed the White House for an Asian trip, saying a meeting with Kim would depend on Chinese President Xi Jinping, who could arrange the North Korean leader’s participation.

“We may meet with Kim Jong Un also,” Trump told reporters, adding that such a meeting could provide an opportunity to accomplish a great deal.

The US president said he expected to meet Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the China visit, with discussions expected to cover North Korea’s nuclear programme, the war in Ukraine, Iran and trade. Reuters reported on November 16 that the possibility of a meeting with Kim remained uncertain, with no confirmed arrangement in place.

Trump began his Asian tour with a visit to the Philippines before travelling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. His possible meeting with Kim would mark a significant diplomatic development if it takes place.

The two leaders held three meetings during Trump’s first presidency, including historic talks at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019. However, their last summit in Hanoi ended without an agreement on denuclearisation or sanctions relief.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again during his second term, but senior US officials had previously said there were no immediate plans for another meeting.

North Korea has so far shown little interest in resuming negotiations with Washington, describing US policy as hostile. Pyongyang has also indicated that it sees no immediate need for talks with the United States, despite Trump’s repeated expressions of interest in renewed engagement.

The Kremlin has also raised the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Kim if the North Korean leader travels to China. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a meeting could take place if Kim attends the gathering.

North Korea has strengthened its military ties with Russia since 2024, including by deploying an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and South Korean assessments. Moscow and Pyongyang have acknowledged North Korean troops’ participation in fighting in Russia’s Kursk region.

Meanwhile, North Korea has continued developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, despite international sanctions and efforts by Washington and its allies to curb its weapons development.

A potential meeting would therefore offer an opportunity to revive diplomatic engagement, although the collapse of previous negotiations and Pyongyang’s expanding military cooperation with Moscow present significant challenges.