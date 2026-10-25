US President Trum at a campaign rally.

US President Donald Trump has said the killing of senior Iranian leaders has made it difficult for Washington to determine whom to negotiate with, while reiterating that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump made the remarks on Saturday, October 24, at a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed Iran’s leadership, its nuclear programme and his decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, Trump said, explaining that he needed to determine whom the United States was negotiating with. He also claimed that Iran had lost senior leaders and significant military capabilities.

Trump also defended his 2018 decision to withdraw the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and world powers during Barack Obama’s presidency.

He argued that the agreement could have allowed Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and said he had withdrawn from it at a critical moment.

The US president further claimed that American military operations had destroyed Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity. He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a central objective of his administration.

The remarks come amid continuing conflict and tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump presenting military action and the possibility of a negotiated agreement as potential paths forward.