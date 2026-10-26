President Donald Trump reached for the memory of September 11 on Sunday, telling a Michigan rally that voting against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed would echo the passengers who fought back against the hijackers of United Flight 93.

“Twenty-five years later, Michigan needs to stand up and fight, just like Todd did, to stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Port Huron, according to Reuters.

He was referring to Todd Beamer, a Michigan native who died aboard Flight 93. Beamer’s father, David, also addressed the rally.

Trump opened his speech by branding El-Sayed a “jihadist” and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Michigan Advance reported. He offered no evidence for either claim. He also said El-Sayed should have to pass through a metal detector before entering the Senate.

El-Sayed, a Michigan-born epidemiologist and the son of Egyptian immigrants, has repeatedly denied any link to the Muslim Brotherhood or other extremist groups. He has called attacks on his loyalty “shameful.”

His campaign dismissed Sunday’s remarks. “While they lie and resort to desperate, bad faith attacks, Abdul remains laser focused on his plans to bring down costs and stand up to the chaos and corruption in Washington,” spokesperson Cole Wozniak said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.

Later Sunday, at a Grand Rapids rally with Senator Bernie Sanders, El-Sayed cast the election as a verdict on the president. “A vote for Mike Rogers is a vote for the Donald Trump agenda,” he said, The Detroit News reported.

Rogers, the Republican nominee and a former congressman, has also accused El-Sayed, without evidence, of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Earlier Sunday, however, he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he had never called his rival a terrorist. Leaving the rally, he did not respond to Reuters’ questions about Trump’s September 11 remarks.

A day earlier in Detroit, former President Barack Obama campaigned for El-Sayed. He described the attacks as an effort to make El-Sayed look less American than his opponents.

The open-seat race to succeed retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters is among the most competitive of the November 3 midterms. Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, and Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control, leaving them little room to lose Michigan.

If he wins, El-Sayed would become the first Muslim to serve in the U.S. Senate.