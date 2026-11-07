US President Donald Trump says Washington is making progress in talks with Iran while confirming limited strikes against Iranian air-defence systems near Qeshm Island./AP.

US President Donald Trump says Washington remains in talks with Tehran and that the Strait of Hormuz is reopening, even as he confirms fresh limited US strikes against Iranian air-defence systems.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump described the US position in the conflict as strong and said negotiations with Iran were making progress, but offered no details about the discussions or any possible agreement.

“We’ve defeated Iran. Things are going very well with Iran. We’re dealing with them now, and we’ve dealt with them before,” Trump said.

He also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz was reopening and that oil trade was flowing at a higher rate than ever. However, the status of the strategic waterway remains disputed, with shipping restrictions and military tensions continuing in the region.

According to the Associated Press, Qatar is mediating proposals aimed at easing the standoff. One proposal reportedly links the lifting of the US naval blockade and the release of some frozen Iranian assets to Tehran allowing international inspectors access to nuclear sites damaged in earlier attacks. The proposed arrangement would also provide for reopening the strait.

Trump also confirmed that US forces had carried out limited strikes against an Iranian air-defence system near Qeshm Island, describing the operation as a minor action. He said the equipment had been destroyed but did not provide further details about the timing or specific target.

His remarks followed reports by Iranian state media of missile strikes in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island, Sirik and Jask, early on Saturday, November 7.

Iran’s IRNA and Tasnim news agencies reported that two projectiles struck Qeshm Island. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB also reported that two water storage tanks in Sirik were hit, disrupting drinking-water supplies in parts of the area.

The Associated Press reported that Iranian media had separately claimed that Iran’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island.

It remains unclear whether the US strikes Trump described were directly connected to all the attacks reported by Iranian media in the southern coastal areas.

The latest developments underscore the uncertainty surrounding efforts to end the conflict. While Trump has repeatedly suggested that an agreement with Tehran may be possible, the two sides remain divided over sanctions, the US naval blockade, Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar has continued diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations, while Iran has maintained that any agreement must address its demands, including sanctions relief and an end to the blockade.