Trump Holds Meeting With Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York

U.S. President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion on Monday, marking their third in-person meeting and their first face-to-face talks in New York despite years of sharp political disagreements. The two leaders said they discussed housing affordability, city development and other issues affecting New Yorkers ahead of Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting brought together two politicians from opposite ends of the U.S. political spectrum, Trump, a Republican president, and Mamdani, New York City’s first Muslim mayor and a democratic socialist, who have recently maintained an unexpectedly cordial working relationship.

Mayor Mamdani’s office said the discussion focused on issues affecting New York City residents, including housing, affordability and infrastructure. After the meeting, Mamdani said he was willing to work across political divisions if it benefited New Yorkers, emphasizing that governing the city required cooperation with the federal government despite policy disagreements.

Trump also struck a friendly tone during the visit, praising Mamdani and expressing hope that he could become “a great mayor” for New York. The president described Gracie Mansion as a place with personal significance from previous visits and said he wanted New York City to succeed regardless of political differences.

Housing was a central topic of the talks. U.S. and local media reported that both sides discussed the proposed Sunnyside Yard redevelopment project in Queens, a multibillion-dollar plan to build thousands of affordable homes that would require significant federal support and approvals. The two leaders agreed to continue discussions between City Hall and White House officials on the project.

Despite the cordial atmosphere, the meeting did not erase major policy differences. Mamdani reiterated his opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and criticized restrictions imposed on several news organizations’ access to the White House, describing press freedom as an important democratic principle. Trump defended his administration’s decision, arguing that media organizations should meet standards of fairness.

The encounter followed two earlier meetings at the White House, one shortly after Mamdani’s election and another earlier this year, during which the two leaders also discussed housing and other city priorities. Their evolving relationship has attracted attention because Trump had previously criticized Mamdani during the mayoral campaign, while Mamdani had been an outspoken critic of the president before taking office.

The meeting took place as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, where Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech and hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.