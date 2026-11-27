Unverified, AI-enhanced images allegedly showing Donald Trump and Natalie Harp at a Florida golf course. (Image: Social Media)

New images claiming to show US President Donald Trump kissing White House aide Natalie Harp spread on X on Thanksgiving Day. Two months ago, similar pictures were exposed as fakes made with artificial intelligence (AI).

The two images appeared on Thursday, November 26. One seems to show Trump, 80, teaching Harp, 35, a golf swing. The other seems to show the two kissing. The post that shared them called it an “intimate Thanksgiving getaway” at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The images carry no photographer or news agency credit. The post linked only to USATOSS, a little-known website. No news organization has confirmed the images are real. A fact-check by MEAWW said the claims went beyond the available evidence.

The timing made the post easier to believe. Trump did spend the start of the holiday golfing in West Palm Beach, according to local broadcaster CBS12. Harp, his executive assistant, often travels with him.

This has happened before. In mid-September, images of Trump and Harp kissing on a golf course drew millions of views. The Washington Post found on September 19 that those images were made with AI. It pointed to distorted hands and to results from AI detection tools. Users also noticed that Harp appeared to have six fingers on one hand. A White House official called it “clearly a fake photo.”

Fakes like these work because they mix a real setting with a made-up moment. Harp appears beside Trump in many genuine photos, so a fake one is easier to accept.

AI tools can now make such pictures in seconds. By the time fact-checkers respond, the images have often been seen by millions.