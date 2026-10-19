U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that great progress is being made in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, while accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to reach a peace agreement.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, October 18, Trump said he was negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to take action that could push Moscow away from the negotiating table.

“Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations,” Trump wrote, adding that he had decided to delay signing a document imposing additional measures against Russia because he could sign it later.

Trump also criticised Ukraine’s attacks on Russian diesel refineries, arguing that the strikes were damaging global diesel markets, including in the United States. He accused Zelenskyy of not wanting to end the war and said Ukraine could have secured better terms in negotiations two years ago. These were Trump’s assertions, and he did not provide evidence in the post to support his claims about Zelenskyy’s intentions.

The comments come amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv over U.S. policy towards Moscow, including the decision to delay or waive certain Russia-related sanctions. Trump has defended the move as necessary to keep negotiations open, while critics argue that easing pressure on Russia could benefit Moscow during the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy has warned that siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a “historic mistake” for the United States. Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, he said he trusted Washington but hoped Trump would maintain a clear distinction between Ukraine, which Russia invaded, and Russia, which he described as the aggressor.

The war began in February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have faced persistent disagreements over occupied territory, security guarantees for Ukraine and the terms of a potential peace agreement.

Trump has not publicly detailed the progress he says has been made or provided a timeline for a possible agreement. His latest remarks highlight both the continuing diplomatic efforts and the widening disagreement between Washington and Kyiv over how to end the war.