Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu pictured together, highlighting Trump’s announcement on ending US military aid to Israel.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will end its annual financial assistance to Israel after 2026, announcing a major potential shift in military ties with the longtime ally while American voters cast ballots in midterm elections.

Trump said he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the funding by the end of this year, arguing that Israel no longer needed American financial support. He added that the United States would continue selling weapons to Israel and provide assistance if necessary.

“We’ve already agreed that by the end of this year we won’t be paying Israel,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. He also said the move would remove a political issue that Democratic candidates had used to criticise Republicans, specifically mentioning Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has opposed unconditional US military aid to Israel.

The announcement raises questions about the future of a longstanding assistance arrangement. Under a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016, the United States provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military assistance through September 2028, amounting to $38 billion over the agreement’s duration.

Trump did not explain how the funding would be stopped two years before the agreement expires or clarify which specific payments would be affected. Congress must also approve annual appropriations to release the funds.

The announcement comes as American public support for Israel has weakened, particularly among Democrats, following Israel’s military campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led attack in October 2023.

A Quinnipiac University poll in June found that 48% of US voters and 66% of Democrats believed Washington was too supportive of Israel, compared with 16% and 20%, respectively, when the question was first asked in 2017.

The issue has also become more divisive within Trump’s Republican Party. Some members of his political movement have criticised Israel’s role in the conflict with Iran, while questioning the cost of American involvement overseas.

Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to political pressure on Republicans, but defended his administration’s military decisions. His announcement on Election Day also prompted questions about whether domestic political concerns had influenced its timing.

Despite the proposed end of direct annual assistance, the broader US-Israel defence relationship may continue through arms sales, military cooperation and joint technology projects. The US House of Representatives has also advanced a defence measure aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement therefore signals a possible change in how Washington finances Israel’s defence, but the scale and timing of any reduction remain uncertain.