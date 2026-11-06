US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington and Moscow are nearing a major deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, indicating that the potential pact could extend to broader European security.

Speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, following discussions involving Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Trump expressed optimism about the trajectory of diplomatic efforts.

“I can’t tell you what I discussed. But I’m just telling you, it’s going to be an agreement, it’s going to be a big agreement,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

“It’s going to be very big. It’s going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled.”

He added that the outcome would be positive and anticipated broad satisfaction among the parties involved.

While expressing confidence in an approaching resolution, the US President did not disclose specific details or outline the precise topics covered during the high-level talks between Washington and Moscow.

The remarks follow recent diplomatic contacts and concurrent humanitarian arrangements, arriving as international stakeholders closely monitor ongoing negotiations regarding the future architectural framework of European stability and the resolution of the conflict

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law and US envoy Jared Kushner said the United States, NATO, ⁠and European ⁠partners held ​”productive and substantive ​discussions” on resolving ​the war in Ukraine Thursday.

“Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict,” he wrote on his social media X, ​ahead of ⁠discussions ​next ​week in ​Abu Dhabi involving Kyiv and ​Moscow.