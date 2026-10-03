Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Major Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers and Police Killers

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for expanding the use of the death penalty to large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and people who kill police officers.

Trump made the remarks during a political rally in Mobile, Alabama, on October 2, saying his administration would seek legislation to establish the expanded penalties. “We will pass the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers and anyone who kills a police officer,” he said.

The comments are part of Trump’s broader law-and-order agenda, which has included calls for tougher penalties against drug traffickers and human trafficking networks. He has previously advocated the death penalty for major drug dealers and human traffickers, including during his earlier presidential campaigns.

Trump has also previously called for capital punishment for people who kill police officers. However, a president cannot create a new federal criminal penalty simply through an executive order; expanding capital punishment for additional crimes would generally require congressional action and could face constitutional challenges.

The United States already retains the death penalty under federal law and in a number of states, although its use varies across the country. Amnesty International says the U.S. remains a retentionist country and has criticized efforts to expand capital punishment. The organization recorded 47 executions in the United States in 2025 and said 29 executions had taken place by October 2026.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases, describing it as a violation of the right to life and cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment. It also says international human-rights standards prohibit the use of the death penalty for crimes that do not involve intentional killing.

Trump’s proposal is therefore likely to require congressional action before any broad expansion could take effect. The remarks also come amid renewed debate in the United States over drug trafficking, violent crime, police protection and the continued use of capital punishment.