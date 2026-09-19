Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico From White House, Threatens More Media Restrictions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the three news organizations of publishing what he described as “fake news” about his administration. He also warned that additional media outlets could face similar restrictions.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying the ban would take effect immediately. Speaking later to reporters in the Oval Office, he reiterated that the decision was based on what he called years of unfair and false reporting and suggested the restrictions could be expanded to other outlets, including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The White House has not explained how the ban would be implemented or whether it involves revoking press credentials, excluding journalists from the White House grounds, or restricting access to presidential events. As of Friday afternoon, reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were still working from the White House, and there were no immediate signs that they had been removed.

The move immediately drew criticism from the targeted news organizations and press freedom advocates. CNN said it stands behind its White House reporting team and argued that preventing journalists from covering the presidency because of the content of their reporting would violate constitutional protections for a free press. Politico also said it would continue reporting on the White House and would defend its First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict access.

The White House Correspondents’ Association, the National Press Club and other media organizations condemned Trump’s announcement, describing it as an attack on press freedom and government transparency. Legal experts have argued that while the government is not required to grant unlimited access to journalists, it generally cannot deny access solely because it disagrees with a news outlet’s reporting or editorial viewpoint.

Trump’s latest action escalates his long-running confrontation with major U.S. media organizations. During his first presidential term, his administration temporarily revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s White House credentials before a federal court ordered they be restored. During his second term, the White House has also imposed restrictions on the Associated Press and has pursued legal action against several media organizations over their reporting.

The announcement comes weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, as Trump has intensified criticism of media outlets he says are hostile to his administration.