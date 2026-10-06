Trump Approves Firing-Squad Execution of Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of former Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan, who was sentenced to death for killing 13 people in a 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said on X that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had recommended execution by a US Army firing squad and that Trump had approved the recommendation. The Secretary of the Army will determine the time and place of the execution.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was convicted in 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder for the November 5, 2009, attack at a medical facility at Fort Hood. The shooting also wounded 32 people.

During his court-martial, Hasan represented himself and did not call witnesses or testify. He did not dispute that he carried out the shooting. He said his actions were intended to protect fellow Muslims from US military operations and described himself as having switched sides, according to reports from the trial.

The court also heard about Hasan’s opposition to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and his communications with Anwar al-Awlaki, a US-born cleric and al-Qaida propagandist who was later killed in a US drone strike in Yemen.

If carried out, Hasan’s execution would be the first by the US military since 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was hanged. It would also be the first US military execution by firing squad in more than 80 years, according to Reuters.

Trump’s approval does not establish an immediate execution date. Hasan remains entitled to pursue available legal challenges, which could potentially delay the execution.