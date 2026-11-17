US president Trump’s approval rating remains near its lowest level of his presidency.

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains near its lowest level of his presidency, with public opposition to the war with Iran and rising fuel costs adding to pressure on his administration, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found.

Reuters reported on Monday, November 16, that only 32 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, while his approval rating has remained unchanged across four consecutive Reuters/Ipsos polls since mid-October. His rating reached a low of 31 percent in October.

The four-day survey, completed on Monday, found that just 31 percent of Americans support the US war with Iran, highlighting widespread opposition to the military campaign as its economic consequences continue to affect households across the country.

According to Reuters, the conflict has pushed gasoline and diesel prices sharply higher, increasing financial pressure on American families and undermining Trump’s standing among voters. The rising cost of fuel has also added to broader concerns about the cost of living, an issue that featured prominently in the November 3 midterm elections.

The war’s economic impact has become a significant political challenge for Trump, who returned to the White House in January 2025 after promising to address inflation and avoid prolonged foreign conflicts. The conflict has also contributed to setbacks for his Republican Party, which lost control of Congress in the midterm elections, Reuters reported.

The latest findings suggest that public dissatisfaction extends beyond the war itself, with the cost of living and the administration’s handling of economic pressures weighing on Trump’s political standing.

The poll also highlighted divisions within the Democratic Party over its congressional leadership. Some 43 percent of Democratic respondents viewed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unfavourably, compared with 34 percent who held a favourable opinion of him. Schumer is facing a leadership challenge from Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.

By comparison, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries received more favourable assessments, with 40 percent of Democrats viewing him positively and 29 percent negatively.

Republicans remained more supportive of their leadership, with 75 percent of Republican respondents saying they liked Trump and 77 percent expressing a favourable view of Vice President JD Vance.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey was conducted online among 1,521 adults across the United States and had a margin of error of approximately three percentage points.

The findings come as the war with Iran continues to shape US foreign policy and domestic economic concerns, leaving the administration under pressure over both its military decisions and their financial consequences for American households.