Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 36%, while Democrats lead Republicans 54% to 45% in House vote preference, according to a new Fox News poll.

Democrats are projected to win 229 seats in the US House of Representatives as economic concerns, particularly inflation and living costs, weigh on voters ahead of midterm elections.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in Fox News polling across both of his terms, while Democrats have widened their lead over Republicans ahead of November’s congressional midterm elections.

According to a Fox News poll, just 36% of registered voters approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 39% in September. Democrats lead Republicans by nine percentage points in the preference for congressional candidates, with 54% supporting Democrats and 45% backing Republicans. The survey was conducted October 9–12 among 1,202 registered voters.

The findings come as concerns about living costs and the economy weigh on public opinion. Six in 10 voters identified the cost of living as their leading economic concern, while 74% rated the U.S. economy negatively and 53% expected conditions to worsen over the next year.

Inflation remains a major source of dissatisfaction. The poll found that 55% of voters believed inflation was not under control, up from 45% earlier in the year. Only 22% approved of Trump’s handling of inflation, while 77% disapproved. Disapproval also reached 70% for his handling of the economy, 69% for tariffs and 64% for foreign policy.

Two-thirds of respondents, or 66%, said they were dissatisfied with the way things were going in the country. Only 18% said their families were financially better off than two years earlier. Among independent voters, 52% said their financial situation had worsened, while 70% expected the economy to deteriorate further over the next year.

The survey also indicated a decline in Trump’s support among Republicans. His approval rating within his own party stood at 76%, down 12 percentage points from September 2025 and 16 points from March 2025.

About 70% of voters said they intended to use their midterm vote to send a message to Trump. Of all respondents, 47% said they wanted to express opposition to him, compared with 25% who wanted to show support.

Democrats held an advantage on several issues voters considered important, including healthcare, inflation and fuel prices. Republicans retained an advantage on crime and border security, where opinion on Trump’s performance was evenly divided, with 50% approving and 50% disapproving.

Despite the Democrats’ lead, neither party received broadly positive ratings. The poll found that 42% of respondents viewed the Democratic Party favourably, compared with 38% for Republicans. Approval of Congress was even lower, at 15%, while 84% disapproved of its performance.

The results offer a snapshot of voter sentiment less than a month before the November 3 midterm elections. Polling preferences do not determine election outcomes, which will depend on turnout and contests in individual districts.