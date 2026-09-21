Trump Administration Prepares Sweeping Sanctions Against International Criminal Court

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has prepared sweeping sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) and plans to announce them soon, according to two sources familiar with the matter, escalating Washington’s campaign against the global war crimes tribunal.

Reuters reported that the proposed measures would mark the first time the United States has sought to sanction the ICC as an institution, rather than targeting individual judges or prosecutors. The sanctions could prohibit U.S. citizens and companies from providing funds, goods or services to the Hague-based court without a special government license, potentially disrupting its day-to-day operations.

The Trump administration has long opposed the ICC and is pressing the court to withdraw arrest warrants issued against Israeli leaders over the Gaza war, while also abandoning its previous investigation into alleged war crimes committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.

U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the timing of the sanctions announcement, but sources told Reuters that the measures have been finalized and could be unveiled during the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this week.

The proposed sanctions could affect the court’s ability to purchase information technology services, obtain insurance, hire investigators and conduct routine financial transactions, including paying employees and contractors. ICC officials have previously warned that broad U.S. sanctions could significantly undermine the tribunal’s operations.

The International Criminal Court, established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, investigates and prosecutes genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity when national authorities are unwilling or unable to do so. The United States is not a member of the court and has consistently challenged its jurisdiction over U.S. nationals.

Washington’s pressure campaign intensified after Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched a diplomatic effort in July urging countries to isolate the ICC and reconsider their support for the tribunal. The United States has already imposed sanctions on several ICC judges and prosecutors but has so far stopped short of targeting the court itself.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel and the United States reject the court’s jurisdiction and deny the allegations.

The court has also previously investigated alleged abuses by U.S. military personnel and CIA operatives during the war in Afghanistan, a move that has drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington for years. The Trump administration argues that the ICC threatens U.S. sovereignty and the ability of American service members and allies to operate without politically motivated prosecutions.

Several European governments and international legal organizations have defended the ICC’s independence, warning that sanctions against the institution could weaken international accountability mechanisms for war crimes and genocide. The court has not yet commented publicly on the latest sanctions preparations reported by Reuters.