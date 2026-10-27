U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Senator Chris Van Hollen, calls for an arms embargo on Israel and accountability for the deaths of nine Americans in the occupied West Bank.

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib has called for a complete arms embargo and sanctions on Israel, while Senator Chris Van Hollen has urged Washington to end what he described as its complicity in injustices against Palestinians and seek accountability for nine Americans killed in the occupied West Bank.

Tlaib, a Democratic congresswoman from Michigan, wrote on X on Tuesday that Palestinians would continue to face what she described as genocide, land dispossession and erasure regardless of who becomes Israel’s next prime minister.

“Regardless of which war criminal becomes prime minister, Palestinians living under Israeli apartheid will continue to face genocide, land theft, and erasure,” Tlaib wrote, calling on the United States to impose a full arms embargo and sanctions until Palestine is free.

Her comments came as Israelis voted in a parliamentary election that has put Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future under pressure. Reuters reported that Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc was facing a rival alliance led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, with neither side assured of a parliamentary majority.

Tlaib has repeatedly criticised U.S. military assistance to Israel and called for an end to arms transfers. In July, she renewed her demand for an arms embargo, arguing that continued U.S. support enabled abuses against Palestinians.

Van Hollen Seeks Answers Over Nine American Deaths

Separately, Senator Chris Van Hollen said Israeli settlers and security forces were continuing to displace Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank and called on the United States to end its complicity in what he described as the injustice of the occupation.

In a post on X, Van Hollen renewed his demand for accountability over the deaths of nine American citizens in the West Bank since January 2022. Among those killed was Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed while reporting in Jenin in May 2022.

Van Hollen has led efforts in the Senate to press the U.S. government for information about investigations into the deaths. In September, the Senate blocked a resolution that would have required the State Department to report to Congress on the killings and the broader human rights situation in the West Bank. The vote was 47-51, according to Reuters.

The resolution also sought information about the treatment of Palestinian children held in Israeli military detention and the status of investigations into the deaths of U.S. citizens. Van Hollen and other lawmakers said families had not received adequate answers or accountability.

Growing Pressure Over U.S. Policy

The two lawmakers’ statements reflect growing debate in Washington over U.S. support for Israel, settler violence in the West Bank and the conduct of the war in Gaza.

Tlaib is calling for a halt to arms transfers and sanctions, while Van Hollen has focused on investigations, accountability and the U.S. government’s responsibility to protect its citizens and address human rights concerns.

Israeli officials have rejected allegations of genocide and have defended the country’s military actions as necessary for its security. The legal and political debate over Israel’s conduct, U.S. military assistance and accountability for alleged abuses remains ongoing.

The latest calls from Tlaib and Van Hollen put renewed attention on whether Washington will make changes to its policy toward Israel as violence and displacement continue to shape the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.